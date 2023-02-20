Microsoft's browser , Internet Explorer was at one point the giant in the market such that there was a lot of antagonism when a newcomer and rival Netscape began to challenge Internet Explorer's dominance. The rift that developed between the two companies was commonly referred to as the "browser war". ''' Maritz ''' was quoted in the legal battle which ensued as having said, "We are going to cut off their air supply" and "Everything they're selling, we're going to give away for free." After it had been established that Microsoft had engaged in unorthodox business practices and attempting to suffocate a competitor.

Paul Maritz is a Zimbabwean born computer scientist who is based in the United States of America.

Personal Details

Born: 16 March 1955 in the then Rhodesia now Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa a the age of twelve. Maritz was born third in a family of four to an Afrikaner father and a Kenyan born mother of British descent. [1] Together with his parents and siblings, Maritz left Rhodesia for South Africa in 1967 after the political upheavals had intensified in the country.

Marriage: Maritz is married to Yaffa Maritz and the couple has three children.

School / Education

Paul was educated in South Africa. [2] He attended Highbury Preparatory School as well University of Natal where he attained a Bsc in Computer Science and University of Cape Town where he got a masters degree in computer science.[3]

Service/Career

After the completion of his studies, Maritz relocated to the United Kingdom where he worked for Burroughs as a programmer before joining the University of Saint Andrews as a researcher. [3] Paul joined Microsoft in 1986 after having spent five years at Intel Corporation which he had been part of since 1981. [4] At Microsoft Paul was in charge of operational development of the company's desktop, server and internet software including windows 95 and Internet Explorer. He was part of the company through one of the company's greatest growth phases and was number three in the pecking order behind Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. It is said that Maritz is the one who suggested to Bill Gates and Steve Balmer that the company drop OS2 in favour of Windows. [1] Paul also contributed significantly to the growth of the company. He founded Pi and became CEO before it was bought by IT giants EMC Corporation and his services were retained as CEO of VMware, a subsidiary of EMC Corporation. [4]

Events

Browser War with Netscape

Microsoft's browser, Internet Explorer was at one point the giant in the market such that there was a lot of antagonism when a newcomer and rival Netscape began to challenge Internet Explorer's dominance. The rift that developed between the two companies was commonly referred to as the "browser war". Maritz was quoted in the legal battle which ensued as having said, "We are going to cut off their air supply" and "Everything they're selling, we're going to give away for free." After it had been established that Microsoft had engaged in unorthodox business practices and attempting to suffocate a competitor.

Trivia

In 1997 Paul Maritz's net worth was valued at 132.5 million.

