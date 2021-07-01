Paul Nyoni was appointed Bulawayo provincial development coordinator (PDC) in August 2020 by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Education

Paul Nyoni holds a Masters in Social Science (Development Administration) and a Masters of Business Administration in Public Management.[1]

Career

Nyoni joined Government in 1990 as an administrative officer in the then Ministry of National Affairs, Employment Creation and Cooperatives, before joining the then Ministry of Information, Posts and Telecommunications as a research and planning officer in 1993.

In 2014, Paul Nyoni joined the private sector as director of Momentum Insurance Brokers.[1]

Career As Bulawayo PDC

