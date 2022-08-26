* [[Patrick Moyo]] of ZAPU with 221 votes.

* [[Jabulani Ndlovu]] of LPZ with 242 votes,

* [[Agrippa Hlangabeza Madlela]] of ZAPU with 299 votes,

* [[Thenjiwe Lesabe]] of Zanu PF with 4 358 votes,

* [[Paul Themba Nyathi]] of MDC with 13 039 votes,

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda''' North returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in he MDC

Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Events