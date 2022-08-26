Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Paul Themba Nyathi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Paul Themba Nyathi''' is a politician from Gwanda. He was in he MDC Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.")
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
[[Paul_Nyathi]] is a ZRP spokesman.
 
[[Paul_Nyathi]] is a ZRP spokesman.
 +
 +
==Personal Details==
 +
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
 +
 +
==School / Education==
 +
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
 +
 +
==Service / Career==
 +
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Gwanda''' North returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Paul Themba Nyathi]] of MDC with 13 039 votes,
 +
* [[Thenjiwe Lesabe]] of Zanu PF with 4 358 votes,
 +
* [[Agrippa Hlangabeza Madlela]] of ZAPU with 299 votes,
 +
* [[Jabulani Ndlovu]] of LPZ with 242 votes,
 +
* [[Patrick Moyo]] of ZAPU with 221 votes.
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Paul Themba Nyathi
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=Gwanda,MDC, parliament, elections
 +
|description= Politicians
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]

Revision as of 13:51, 26 August 2022

Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in he MDC

Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Paul_Themba_Nyathi&oldid=119832"