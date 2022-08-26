Difference between revisions of "Paul Themba Nyathi"
Latest revision as of 13:54, 26 August 2022
Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in the MDC.
Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 13 039 votes,
- Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 4 358 votes,
- Agrippa Hlangabeza Madlela of ZAPU with 299 votes,
- Jabulani Ndlovu of LPZ with 242 votes,
- Patrick Moyo of ZAPU with 221 votes.