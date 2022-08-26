Pindula

[[Paul_Nyathi]] is a ZRP spokesman.

Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in the MDC.

Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

