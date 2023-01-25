* [[Gift Sibanda]], Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.

* [[Micah Masiye]] of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,

* '''Paul Themba Nyathi''' of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,

* [[Thandeko Mnkandhla]] of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,

* [[Madodana Sibanda]] of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gwanda]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Patrick Moyo]] of ZAPU with 221 votes.

* [[Patrick Moyo]] of ZAPU with 221 votes.

* [[Jabulani Ndlovu]] of LPZ with 242 votes,

* [[Jabulani Ndlovu]] of LPZ with 242 votes,

Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in the MDC.

Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:

Madodana Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,

Thandeko Mnkandhla of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,

Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,

of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent, Micah Masiye of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,

Gift Sibanda, Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.

Total 10 425 votes

Events