==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 09:43, 25 January 2023
Paul Themba Nyathi is a politician from Gwanda. He was in the MDC.
Paul_Nyathi is a ZRP spokesman.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 13 039 votes,
- Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 4 358 votes,
- Agrippa Hlangabeza Madlela of ZAPU with 299 votes,
- Jabulani Ndlovu of LPZ with 242 votes,
- Patrick Moyo of ZAPU with 221 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda North returned to Parliament:
- Madodana Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 40.73 percent,
- Thandeko Mnkandhla of MDC-T with 3 733 votes or 35.81 percent,
- Paul Themba Nyathi of MDC with 1 977 votes or 18.96 percent,
- Micah Masiye of ZAPU with 300 votes or 2.88 percent,
- Gift Sibanda, Independent, with 169 votes or 1.62 percent,.
Total 10 425 votes