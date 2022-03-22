|description= Paul Thompson Mhlolo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. He is also a businessman who is in the Real Estate Industry and runs a signage company. In 2022, Mhlolo was the CCC candidate in the Chivi South Constituency by-election.

Paul Thompson Mhlolo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. He is also a businessman who is in the Real Estate Industry and runs a signage company. In 2022, Mhlolo was the CCC candidate in the Chivi South Constituency by-election.

Education

Mhlolo did his primary at Zunga Primary School before going to Neruvanga Secondary for his form one to four.[1]

Career

Politics

He started politics in 2000 as an MDC member having been introduced to the party by his late brother Samson Hove who was the secretary-general of the catering department during the formation of MDC. Paul Thompson Mhlolo first ran for office in 2013 but lost in the primaries and went on to contest in 2018 representing MDC. Mhlolo was elected the CCC organising secretary for Chivi South Constituency.[1]