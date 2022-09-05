He started politics in 2000 as an MDC member having been introduced to the party by his late brother Samson Hove who was the secretary-general of the catering department during the formation of MDC. Paul Thompson Mhlolo first ran for office in 2013 but lost in the primaries and went on to contest in 2018 representing MDC. Mhlolo was elected the CCC organising secretary for Chivi South Constituency.<ref name = "TZ"/>

'''Paul Thompson Mhlolo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) party. He is also a businessman who is in the Real Estate Industry and runs a signage company. In 2022, Mhlolo was the CCC candidate in the Chivi South Constituency by-election.

School / Education

Primary: Zunga Primary School.

Secondary: Neruvanga Secondary for his form one to four. [1]

Service/Career

Paul Mhlolo is a businessman who is in the Real Estate Industry and runs a signage company.

Politics

He started politics in 2000 as an MDC member having been introduced to the party by his late brother Samson Hove who was the secretary-general of the catering department during the formation of MDC. Paul Thompson Mhlolo first ran for office in 2013 but lost in the primaries and went on to contest in 2018 representing MDC. Mhlolo was elected the CCC organising secretary for Chivi South Constituency. [1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Chivi South returned to Parliament:

Munyaradzi Zizhou of Zanu PF with 6 832 votes,

Paul Thompson Mhlolo of CCC with 1 414 votes,

of CCC with 1 414 votes, Faith Chuma of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 139 votes,

Shadreck Mapope of MDC Alliance with 252 votes.

Events

Further Reading