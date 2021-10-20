She has visited Zimbabwe a number of times since her relocation to the UK, the latest being in ''' December 2016 ''' when she participated in a book promotional event together with writer [[Petina Gappah]] and actress [[Chipo Chung]]

She has visited Zimbabwe a number of times since her relocation to the UK, the latest being in December 2016 when she participated in a book promotional event together with writer [[Petina Gappah]] and actress [[Chipo Chung]]

Her breakaway success book ''The Girl on the Train'' is being published all over the world and has been optioned by Dreamworks.

Her breakaway success book ''The Girl on the Train'' is being published all over the world and has been optioned by Dreamworks.

''' Hawkins ''' was born in Harare in ''' 1972 ''' to a university professor and journalist. She went to Arundel Primary School and then [[Arundel School]] in [[ Harare ]] .

Hawkins was born in Harare in 1972 to a university professor and journalist. She went to Arundel Primary School in Harare.

Paula Hawkins is a Zimbabwean-British journalist and novellist who is based in the UK. She is the author of the best-seller thriller novel The Girl on the Train. She was as journalist for 15 years before moving to writing fiction.

Life and career

Hawkins was born in Harare in 1972 to a university professor and journalist. She went to Arundel Primary School and then Arundel School in Harare.

She moved to London in 1989

Her breakaway success book The Girl on the Train is being published all over the world and has been optioned by Dreamworks.

She has visited Zimbabwe a number of times since her relocation to the UK, the latest being in December 2016 when she participated in a book promotional event together with writer Petina Gappah and actress Chipo Chung

Books

The Money Goddess (2006)

(2006) Confessions of a Reluctant Recessionista (2009)

(2009) The Girl on the Train (novel) (2015)





Pictures

At the Book reading of Girl on the Train in Harare

In conversation with Zimbabwean writer Petina Gappah in Harare December 2016

















