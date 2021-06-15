Pauline Rumbidzai Mapuvire is a Zimbabwean philanthropist and pageant organiser. As the founder of Giagine Modelling Agency Mapuvire organises Miss Legacy Zimbabwe. Mapuvire is also the founder and director of Xeroderma Pigmentosum Zimbabwe.

Career

Miss Legacy Zimbabwe

Pauline Mapuvire said she founded Miss Legacy Zimbabwe to uplift and empower the girl child by giving them a chance to pursue their dreams. She also said the pagaent was meant to resurrect Zimbabwe's legacy in terms of culture, norms and values, food, dressing and language which may be left to extinction if something is not done to restore it.

The first edition of Miss Legacy Zimbabwe was held in 2017 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. Tapuwanashe Manyange was crowned Miss Legacy Zimbabwe and received $1 000, while first and second princess Anita Kubie and Eustas Gomba received $700 and $500 each respectively.

Pauline Mapuvire said the 2018 edition of Miss Legacy Zimbabwe would be big and that if everything went according to the script they would host Miss Legacy Africa as they had received several calls from other countries keen to partner with her agency for the continental pageant.

Mapuvire said as a way of making a difference in society through modelling, they would channel part of the proceeds from the 2017 edition of the pageant towards cancer initiatives in Zimbabwe.[1]

Xeroderma Pigmentosum Zimbabwe

Pauline Mapuvire is the founder of Xeroderma Pigmentosum Zimbabwe.[2]