<blockquote>"It was one day that I was watching ZBC that I saw a child who was suffering from Xeroderma Pigmentosum and she was from a poor background. I immediately led a campaign to fundraise for the child and the money we raised through mobile money service was not enough. I then decided to use my own resources to make sure the child was not only treated but also taken care of."</blockquote>

Mapuvire’s organisation started operating informally in Zimbabwe in 2017 and was registered in 2019. She said she funds the organisation through a restaurant and events company. <ref name = "NewsD"> BRIDGET MABANDA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/01/lockdown-cripples-ngo-beneficiaries-lives/ Lockdown cripples NGO beneficiaries’ lives], ''NewsDay'', Published: January 30, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021</ref>

Background

Pauline Mapuvire is married and has three daughters.[1]

Education

Mapuvire is a former student of Oriel Girls High where she was in the same class as Marry Chiwenga and former Miss Zimbabwe Phoebe Monjane.[1]

Career

Mapuvire is a former Miss Zimbabwe contestant. She was always picked as either the first or second princess.[1]

Miss Legacy Zimbabwe

Pauline Mapuvire said she founded Miss Legacy Zimbabwe to uplift and empower the girl child by giving them a chance to pursue their dreams. She also said the pagaent was meant to resurrect Zimbabwe's legacy in terms of culture, norms and values, food, dressing and language which may be left to extinction if something is not done to restore it.

The first edition of Miss Legacy Zimbabwe was held in 2017 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare. Tapuwanashe Manyange was crowned Miss Legacy Zimbabwe and received $1 000, while first and second princess Anita Kubie and Eustas Gomba received $700 and $500 each respectively.

Pauline Mapuvire said the 2018 edition of Miss Legacy Zimbabwe would be big and that if everything went according to the script they would host Miss Legacy Africa as they had received several calls from other countries keen to partner with her agency for the continental pageant.

Mapuvire said as a way of making a difference in society through modelling, they would channel part of the proceeds from the 2017 edition of the pageant towards cancer initiatives in Zimbabwe.[2]

Xeroderma Pigmentosum Family Support (XPFS)

Pauline Mapuvire is the founder of Xeroderma Pigmentosum Family Support (XPFS).[3] Xeroderma Pigmentosum is a genetic disorder which decreases the ability to repair DNA damage such as that caused by ultraviolet (UV) light.[4]

Mapuvire’s organisation started operating informally in Zimbabwe in 2017 and was registered in 2019. She said she funds the organisation through a restaurant and events company. [5]

Narrating how she started the organisation, Mapuvire said:

"It was one day that I was watching ZBC that I saw a child who was suffering from Xeroderma Pigmentosum and she was from a poor background. I immediately led a campaign to fundraise for the child and the money we raised through mobile money service was not enough. I then decided to use my own resources to make sure the child was not only treated but also taken care of."

By 2018 she had assisted 33 families.[1]