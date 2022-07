Personal Details

Paulinus Sikosana is the Executive Chairman of the Zimbabwe Health Service Board (HSB).

School / Education

Certificate - Development Diplomacy - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2011

Certificate in Diplomatic Theory and Practice - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2007

Certificate in Risk Management (CRM) - Institute of Risk Management UK, 2007

Masters in Business Administration, Health Executive - Keele University - Health Planning, 2002

Masters in Public Health, Epidemiology/International Health - John Hopkins University, 1989

Doctor of Medicine - University of Dar es Salaam, 1982 [1]

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading