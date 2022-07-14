Difference between revisions of "Paulinus Sikosana"
Personal Details
Paulinus Sikosana is the Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (HSB).
School / Education
- Certificate - Development Diplomacy - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2011
- Certificate in Diplomatic Theory and Practice - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2007
- Certificate in Risk Management (CRM) - Institute of Risk Management UK, 2007
- Masters in Business Administration, Health Executive - Keele University - Health Planning, 2002
- Masters in Public Health, Epidemiology/International Health - John Hopkins University, 1989
- Doctor of Medicine - University of Dar es Salaam, 1982 [1]
Service / Career
- Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (from June 2018)
- Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health)Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health) - World Health Organization (August 2011 to September 2017).
- Health Advisor - Australian Agency for International Development (March 2009 to July 2011)
- Senior Planning Advisor -Ministry of Health -
- GTZ/EU (February 2007 to November 2008)
- Advisor Essential Health Package (EHP) and Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) - Liverpool Associates in Tropical Health (LATH) (July 2002 to January 2007).
- Secretary for Health - Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Zimbabwe (1996 to 2001)
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ Paulinus Sikosana, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 14 July 2022