Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Paulinus Sikosana"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "==Personal Details== '''Paulinus Sikosana''' is the Executive Chairman of the Zimbabwe Health Service Board (HSB). ==School / Education== * Certificate - Development Dip...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
'''Paulinus Sikosana''' is the Executive Chairman of the [[Zimbabwe Health Service Board (HSB)]].  
+
'''Paulinus Sikosana''' is the Executive Chairman of the [[Health Service Board]] (HSB).
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Line 11: Line 11:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
 +
* Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (from June 2018)
 +
* Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health)Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health) - World Health Organization (August 2011 to September 2017).
 +
* Health Advisor - Australian Agency for International Development (March 2009 to July 2011)
 +
* Senior Planning Advisor -Ministry of Health -
 +
* GTZ/EU (February 2007 to November 2008)
 +
* Advisor Essential Health Package (EHP) and Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) - Liverpool Associates in Tropical Health (LATH) (July 2002 to January 2007).
 +
* Secretary for Health - Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Zimbabwe (1996 to 2001)
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Revision as of 11:06, 14 July 2022

Personal Details

Paulinus Sikosana is the Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (HSB).

School / Education

  • Certificate - Development Diplomacy - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2011
  • Certificate in Diplomatic Theory and Practice - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2007
  • Certificate in Risk Management (CRM) - Institute of Risk Management UK, 2007
  • Masters in Business Administration, Health Executive - Keele University - Health Planning, 2002
  • Masters in Public Health, Epidemiology/International Health - John Hopkins University, 1989
  • Doctor of Medicine - University of Dar es Salaam, 1982 [1]

Service / Career

  • Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (from June 2018)
  • Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health)Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health) - World Health Organization (August 2011 to September 2017).
  • Health Advisor - Australian Agency for International Development (March 2009 to July 2011)
  • Senior Planning Advisor -Ministry of Health -
  • GTZ/EU (February 2007 to November 2008)
  • Advisor Essential Health Package (EHP) and Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) - Liverpool Associates in Tropical Health (LATH) (July 2002 to January 2007).
  • Secretary for Health - Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Zimbabwe (1996 to 2001)

Events

Further Reading

  1. Paulinus Sikosana, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 14 July 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Paulinus_Sikosana&oldid=118904"