(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

Line 1: Line 1:

==Personal Details== ==Personal Details==

− '''Paulinus Sikosana''' is the Executive Chairman of the [[ Zimbabwe Health Service Board (HSB) ]] . + '''Paulinus Sikosana''' is the Executive Chairman of the [[Health Service Board ]] (HSB).

==School / Education== ==School / Education==

Line 11: Line 11:

==Service / Career== ==Service / Career==

+ * Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (from June 2018)

+ * Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health)Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health) - World Health Organization (August 2011 to September 2017).

+ * Health Advisor - Australian Agency for International Development (March 2009 to July 2011)

+ * Senior Planning Advisor -Ministry of Health -

+ * GTZ/EU (February 2007 to November 2008)

+ * Advisor Essential Health Package (EHP) and Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) - Liverpool Associates in Tropical Health (LATH) (July 2002 to January 2007).

+ * Secretary for Health - Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Zimbabwe (1996 to 2001)