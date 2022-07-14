It is actually not enough because we do a lot of travelling. I am sometimes with the minister (Obadiah Moyo) when he visits institutions. At times we will be working online. So, we need data … there is nothing unusual about the allowances. The officers have less because they do not come to work every day because of the lockdown shifts. <ref name="Daily News">Staff Writer, [https://dailynews.co.zw/hsb-big-guns-are-living-it-up/ HSB big guns are living it up ], ''Daily News'', Published: 28 April 2020, Retrieved: 14 July 2022</ref>

In 2020, Sikhosana courted controversy after it emerged that members of HSB had awarded themselves additional allowances. Defending the move, Sikosana said:

Personal Details

Paulinus Sikosana is the Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (HSB).

School / Education

Certificate - Development Diplomacy - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2011

Certificate in Diplomatic Theory and Practice - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2007

Certificate in Risk Management (CRM) - Institute of Risk Management UK, 2007

Masters in Business Administration, Health Executive - Keele University - Health Planning, 2002

Masters in Public Health, Epidemiology/International Health - John Hopkins University, 1989

Doctor of Medicine - University of Dar es Salaam, 1982 [1]

Service / Career

Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (from June 2018)

Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health)Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health) - World Health Organization (August 2011 to September 2017).

Health Advisor - Australian Agency for International Development (March 2009 to July 2011)

Senior Planning Advisor -Ministry of Health -

GTZ/EU (February 2007 to November 2008)

Advisor Essential Health Package (EHP) and Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) - Liverpool Associates in Tropical Health (LATH) (July 2002 to January 2007).

Secretary for Health - Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Zimbabwe (1996 to 2001)

Events

In 2020, Sikhosana courted controversy after it emerged that members of HSB had awarded themselves additional allowances. Defending the move, Sikosana said:

It is actually not enough because we do a lot of travelling. I am sometimes with the minister (Obadiah Moyo) when he visits institutions. At times we will be working online. So, we need data … there is nothing unusual about the allowances. The officers have less because they do not come to work every day because of the lockdown shifts. [2]