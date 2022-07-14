<blockquote>Treasury has not allocated any budget for COVID-19 activities to the board. As a result, faced with obligations under the COVID-19 response, the board has to make a formal funding request to the Health and Child Care ministry.</blockquote>

<blockquote>Treasury has not allocated any budget for COVID-19 activities to the board. As a result, faced with obligations under the COVID-19 response, the board has to make a formal funding request to the Health and Child Care ministry.</blockquote>

Among other things, Sikosana <ref name="NewsDay">Harriet Chikandiwa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/striking-nurses-issue-taken-to-government-hsb / Striking nurses’ issue taken to government: HSB ], ''NewsDay'', Published: 02 July 2020, Retrieved: 14 July 2022</ref> denied allegations of looting of COVID-19 funds. He said:

Among other things, Sikosana <ref name="NewsDay">Harriet Chikandiwa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/striking-nurses-issue-taken-to-government-hsb ], ''NewsDay'', Published: 02 July 2020, Retrieved: 14 July 2022</ref> denied allegations of looting of COVID-19 funds. He said:

In 2020, Sikosana appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care led by then acting chair Doubt Ndiweni.

In 2020, Sikosana appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care led by then acting chair Doubt Ndiweni.

<blockquote>It is actually not enough because we do a lot of travelling. I am sometimes with the minister (Obadiah Moyo) when he visits institutions. At times we will be working online. So, we need data … there is nothing unusual about the allowances. The officers have less because they do not come to work every day because of the lockdown shifts.</blockquote>

<blockquote>It is actually not enough because we do a lot of travelling. I am sometimes with the minister (Obadiah Moyo) when he visits institutions. At times we will be working online. So, we need data … there is nothing unusual about the allowances. The officers have less because they do not come to work every day because of the lockdown shifts.</blockquote>

In 2020, Sikosana courted controversy after it emerged that members of HSB had awarded themselves additional allowances. <ref name="Daily News">Staff Writer, [https://dailynews.co.zw/hsb-big-guns-are-living-it-up/ HSB big guns are living it up ], ''Daily News'', Published: 28 April 2020, Retrieved: 14 July 2022</ref> Defending the move, Sikosana said:

In 2020, Sikhosana courted controversy after it emerged that members of HSB had awarded themselves additional allowances. <ref name="Daily News">Staff Writer, [https://dailynews.co.zw/hsb-big-guns-are-living-it-up/ HSB big guns are living it up ], ''Daily News'', Published: 28 April 2020, Retrieved: 14 July 2022</ref> Defending the move, Sikosana said:

Personal Details

Paulinus Sikosana is the Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (HSB).

School / Education

Certificate - Development Diplomacy - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2011

Certificate in Diplomatic Theory and Practice - DiploFoundation University of Malta, 2007

Certificate in Risk Management (CRM) - Institute of Risk Management UK, 2007

Masters in Business Administration, Health Executive - Keele University - Health Planning, 2002

Masters in Public Health, Epidemiology/International Health - John Hopkins University, 1989

Doctor of Medicine - University of Dar es Salaam, 1982 [1]

Service / Career

Executive Chairman of the Health Service Board (from June 2018)

Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health)Coordinator and Team Leader: Health System Strengthening (Social Determinants of Health) - World Health Organization (August 2011 to September 2017).

Health Advisor - Australian Agency for International Development (March 2009 to July 2011)

Senior Planning Advisor -Ministry of Health -

GTZ/EU (February 2007 to November 2008)

Advisor Essential Health Package (EHP) and Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) - Liverpool Associates in Tropical Health (LATH) (July 2002 to January 2007).

Secretary for Health - Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Zimbabwe (1996 to 2001)

Events

In 2020, Sikosana courted controversy after it emerged that members of HSB had awarded themselves additional allowances. [2] Defending the move, Sikosana said:

It is actually not enough because we do a lot of travelling. I am sometimes with the minister (Obadiah Moyo) when he visits institutions. At times we will be working online. So, we need data … there is nothing unusual about the allowances. The officers have less because they do not come to work every day because of the lockdown shifts.

In 2020, Sikosana appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care led by then acting chair Doubt Ndiweni.

Among other things, Sikosana [3] denied allegations of looting of COVID-19 funds. He said:

Treasury has not allocated any budget for COVID-19 activities to the board. As a result, faced with obligations under the COVID-19 response, the board has to make a formal funding request to the Health and Child Care ministry.