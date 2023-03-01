Difference between revisions of "Paweni Corruption Scandal"
The Paweni Scandal occurred in 1982 and was perpetrated by Bernard Paweni and many government officials.
==The Scandal==
Two years into the country’s independence, a drought that struck the nation in 1982 created an opportunity for businessman, Samson Bernard Paweni to bribe his way into winning a tender to transport drought relief food across the country. An estimated US$6 million was lost to Paweni because of the underhand deal which involved top government officials who were not even prosecuted. Paweni was jailed for 15 years and had the term reduced to 10 years after an appeal.<ref name="Financial Gazzete"> [https://www.financialgazette.co.zw/zimbabwes-litany-of-scandals/], ''Zimbabwe’s litany of scandals, Published: October 20,2016 , Retrieved: 1 June 2018''</ref>
[[Crime]]
==References==
<references/>l
The Paweni Scandal occurred in 1982 and was perpetrated by Bernard Paweni and many government officials.
The Scandal
Two years into the country’s independence, a drought that struck the nation in 1982 created an opportunity for businessman, Samson Bernard Paweni to bribe his way into winning a tender to transport drought relief food across the country. An estimated US$6 million was lost to Paweni because of the underhand deal which involved top government officials who were not even prosecuted. Paweni was jailed for 15 years and had the term reduced to 10 years after an appeal.[1]
Crime
References
