'''Paynow''' is Zimbabwe's most popular online payments service. The platform is popular for allowing Zimbabweans to pay for things online using Mobile Money ([[EcoCash]] and [[Telecash]]).  
 
See also [[USSDs in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Background==
 
Paynow
Trading name
Paynow
Type
Private
IndustryFintech in Zimbabwe, Fintech, Internet Financial Service,
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
Key people
Matthew Hood, Vusi Ndebele, Garth Drummond
ParentWebdev Group
Websitepaynow.co.zw

Paynow is Zimbabwe's most popular online payments service. The platform is popular for allowing Zimbabweans to pay for things online using Mobile Money (EcoCash and Telecash).

See also USSDs in Zimbabwe.

Background

Paynow a trading name of Softwarehouse (Private) Limited, a Payment Service Provider which is a member of the Webdev Group. Webdev was established in 2001 and is one of Zimbabwe's leading web development company. The company also owns Classifieds.co.zw, Zimbabwe's most popular internet marketplace.




References


