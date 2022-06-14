See also [[USSDs in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Paynow''' is Zimbabwe's most popular online payments service. The platform is popular for allowing Zimbabweans to pay for things online using Mobile Money ([[EcoCash]] and [[Telecash]]).

Background

Paynow a trading name of Softwarehouse (Private) Limited, a Payment Service Provider which is a member of the Webdev Group. Webdev was established in 2001 and is one of Zimbabwe's leading web development company. The company also owns Classifieds.co.zw, Zimbabwe's most popular internet marketplace.













