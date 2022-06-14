Difference between revisions of "Paynow"
'''Paynow''' is Zimbabwe's most popular online payments service. The platform is popular for allowing Zimbabweans to pay for things online using Mobile Money ([[EcoCash]] and [[Telecash]]).
==Background==
Paynow
Trading name
|Paynow
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Fintech in Zimbabwe, Fintech, Internet Financial Service,
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Matthew Hood, Vusi Ndebele, Garth Drummond
|Parent
|Webdev Group
|Website
|paynow
Paynow is Zimbabwe's most popular online payments service. The platform is popular for allowing Zimbabweans to pay for things online using Mobile Money (EcoCash and Telecash).
See also USSDs in Zimbabwe.
Background
Paynow a trading name of Softwarehouse (Private) Limited, a Payment Service Provider which is a member of the Webdev Group. Webdev was established in 2001 and is one of Zimbabwe's leading web development company. The company also owns Classifieds.co.zw, Zimbabwe's most popular internet marketplace.
