Difference between revisions of "Peace Security"

Revision as of 07:45, 19 January 2021
Peace Security Company started operations in January 2002. It now has over 3000 guards and over 20 branches in Zimbabwe.
It is registered with the Ministry of Home Affairs and is a member of the Security Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ). It is ISO9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certified by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Harare 100 Airport Road, Hatfield, Harare
Bulawayo 7 Wicklow Road, Thorngrove, Bulawayo
Gweru 1028 Leads Road, Light Industrial Site, Gweru
Mutare 120 Herbert Chitepo Street, Mutare
Tel: +263 0242-570096, +263 0242-570104/7
Email: peacesecurity@zol.co.zw
Website: https://peacesecurity.org/
Organisation Structure
In 2020 the company directors were;
- Chairman – Mr Makonese
- CEO - Dr A Mubango
- Mrs A E Mubango,
- Mr C Kaguda,
- Dr L Mlilo,
- Mr O T Mawere
- Mrs M Mureriwa.
The company Dunn’s report is reference number 56-574-3601. The company won the IPMZ/EMCOZ Year 2012/13 Employer Of Choice Award in the Services Sector as well as the National Annual Quality Awards (NAQA) for 2013/2015. Our Chief Executive Officer won the Z.I.M manager of the Year Award in the SME Sector as well as the Institute Of Directors, Director Of The Year Award for (SME’s), Investor of the year SMEs 2015 conferred to us by the Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA). In 2017 they won the award of CIPMZ Zimbabwe Mega Project Management & SADC Southern Region Annual Quality (LARGE ENTERPRIZES) Awards 2017. 2018 – Megafest National Awards Outstanding Security Company of the Year
Offers
- General security services
- Installation / maintenance of
- Specialist services
- Reaction services