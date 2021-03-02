Pindula

Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.

Background

Age

Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]

Acting Career

Skeem Saam

She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]

