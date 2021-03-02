Difference between revisions of "Pebetsi Matlaila"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila''' is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie ''Skeem Saam''. ==Backgr...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:17, 2 March 2021
Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.
Background
Age
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]
Acting Career
Skeem Saam
She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2021