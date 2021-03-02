Difference between revisions of "Pebetsi Matlaila"
She joined ''Skeem Saam'' in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.<ref name="T">[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=17750 Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila], ''TV SA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref>
==References==
Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.
Background
Age
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]
Acting Career
Skeem Saam
She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]
Car Accident
Pebetsi Matlaila was involved in a car accident on 26 February 2021. The crash happened while she was trying to flee from hijackers. She took to Instagram to share her near-death experience.
“On Friday night my family and I were involved in a car accident while escaping an attempted hijacking. Besides the shock and minor injuries, everyone involved in the accident survived with no casualties reported. I rejoice and praise God because we’ve been discharged from hospital. We’re still in good health, including the baby. Material things can be replaced but life can be lost in a split second. But mercy said no. God reminded us of His power and protection, even when we’re not aware.”
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ Quincy Mahlangu, SKEEM SAAM STAR SURVIVES CRASH, ATTEMPTED HIJACKING, Daily Sun, Published: March 1, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021