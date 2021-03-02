|description= Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.

'''Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila''' is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie ''Skeem Saam''.

Background

Age

Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]

Acting Career

Skeem Saam

She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]

Car Accident

Pebetsi Matlaila was involved in a car accident on 26 February 2021. The crash happened while she was trying to flee from hijackers. She took to Instagram to share her near-death experience.

“On Friday night my family and I were involved in a car accident while escaping an attempted hijacking. Besides the shock and minor injuries, everyone involved in the accident survived with no casualties reported. I rejoice and praise God because we’ve been discharged from hospital. We’re still in good health, including the baby. Material things can be replaced but life can be lost in a split second. But mercy said no. God reminded us of His power and protection, even when we’re not aware.”

