Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Pebetsi Matlaila"

Page Discussion
 
(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  = 
 +
| name              =  Pebetsi Matlaila
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              =  Pebetsi-Matlaila.jpg
 +
| image_size        =  250px
 +
| alt                = Pebetsi Matlaila
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age |1986|11|08}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = South African
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          = 
 +
| alma_mater        = 
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Actress
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      = 
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          =
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  [[Lloyd Mbatha]]
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila''' is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie ''Skeem Saam''.
 
'''Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila''' is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie ''Skeem Saam''.
  
Line 6: Line 86:
  
 
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.<ref name="T"/>
 
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.<ref name="T"/>
 +
 +
===Husband===
 +
 +
Pebetsi Matlaila is married to [[Lloyd Mbatha]]. The two married in November 2020. The marriage came shortly after Pebetsi shared her fears of marriage.<ref name="D">Bandile Ntshingila, [https://www.news24.com/drum/celebs/news/watch-skeem-saams-pebetsi-nolo-matlaila-is-expecting-her-second-child-20210118#:~:text=And%20baby%20makes%20four.,she%20reveals%20her%20baby%20bump. WATCH | Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is expecting her second child], ''DRUM'', Published: January 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
===Children===
 +
 +
Pebetsi has a daughter named Oarabile. She announced in January 2021 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.<ref name="D"/>
  
 
==Acting Career==
 
==Acting Career==
Line 23: Line 111:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Pebetsi Matlaila Biography: Career -Pindula
+
|title= Pebetsi Matlaila Biography: Age, Husband, Children, Career, Car Accident -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Pebetsi Matlaila, Pebetsi Matlaila biography
+
|keywords= Pebetsi Matlaila, Pebetsi Matlaila biography, Mokgadi Matloga real name, Mokgadi Matloga Skeem Saam, Pebetsi Matlaila Car Accident, Pebetsi Matlaila Children
|description=  
+
|description= Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.
|image=  
+
|image= Pebetsi-Matlaila.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 11:05, 2 March 2021

Pebetsi Matlaila
Pebetsi Matlaila
BornPebetsi Nolo Matlaila
(1986-11-08) November 8, 1986 (age 34)
NationalitySouth African
Occupation
  • Actress
Spouse(s)Lloyd Mbatha

Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.

Background

Age

Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]

Husband

Pebetsi Matlaila is married to Lloyd Mbatha. The two married in November 2020. The marriage came shortly after Pebetsi shared her fears of marriage.[2]

Children

Pebetsi has a daughter named Oarabile. She announced in January 2021 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.[2]

Acting Career

Skeem Saam

She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]

Car Accident

Pebetsi Matlaila was involved in a car accident on 26 February 2021. The crash happened while she was trying to flee from hijackers. She took to Instagram to share her near-death experience.

“On Friday night my family and I were involved in a car accident while escaping an attempted hijacking. Besides the shock and minor injuries, everyone involved in the accident survived with no casualties reported. I rejoice and praise God because we’ve been discharged from hospital. We’re still in good health, including the baby. Material things can be replaced but life can be lost in a split second. But mercy said no. God reminded us of His power and protection, even when we’re not aware.”

[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Bandile Ntshingila, WATCH | Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is expecting her second child, DRUM, Published: January 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
  3. Quincy Mahlangu, SKEEM SAAM STAR SURVIVES CRASH, ATTEMPTED HIJACKING, Daily Sun, Published: March 1, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Pebetsi_Matlaila&oldid=100287"