'''Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila''' is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie ''Skeem Saam''.
'''Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila''' is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie ''Skeem Saam''.
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.<ref name="T"/>
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.<ref name="T"/>
==Acting Career==
==Acting Career==
|Pebetsi Matlaila
|Born
|Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila
November 8, 1986
|Nationality
|South African
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Lloyd Mbatha
Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.
Background
Age
Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]
Husband
Pebetsi Matlaila is married to Lloyd Mbatha. The two married in November 2020. The marriage came shortly after Pebetsi shared her fears of marriage.[2]
Children
Pebetsi has a daughter named Oarabile. She announced in January 2021 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.[2]
Acting Career
Skeem Saam
She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]
Car Accident
Pebetsi Matlaila was involved in a car accident on 26 February 2021. The crash happened while she was trying to flee from hijackers. She took to Instagram to share her near-death experience.
“On Friday night my family and I were involved in a car accident while escaping an attempted hijacking. Besides the shock and minor injuries, everyone involved in the accident survived with no casualties reported. I rejoice and praise God because we’ve been discharged from hospital. We’re still in good health, including the baby. Material things can be replaced but life can be lost in a split second. But mercy said no. God reminded us of His power and protection, even when we’re not aware.”
Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, TV SA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
Bandile Ntshingila, WATCH | Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is expecting her second child, DRUM, Published: January 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
Quincy Mahlangu, SKEEM SAAM STAR SURVIVES CRASH, ATTEMPTED HIJACKING, Daily Sun, Published: March 1, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021