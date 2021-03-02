|description= Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is a South African actress known for her role as entertainment journalist Mokgadi Matloga in the SABC1 youth drama soapie Skeem Saam.

Pebetsi has a daughter named Oarabile. She announced in January 2021 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.<ref name="D"/>

Pebetsi Matlaila is married to [[Lloyd Mbatha]]. The two married in November 2020. The marriage came shortly after Pebetsi shared her fears of marriage.<ref name="D">Bandile Ntshingila, [https://www.news24.com/drum/celebs/news/watch-skeem-saams-pebetsi-nolo-matlaila-is-expecting-her-second-child-20210118#:~:text=And%20baby%20makes%20four.,she%20reveals%20her%20baby%20bump. WATCH | Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila is expecting her second child], ''DRUM'', Published: January 18, 2021, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref>

Background

Age

Pebetsi was born on 8 November 1986.[1]

Husband

Pebetsi Matlaila is married to Lloyd Mbatha. The two married in November 2020. The marriage came shortly after Pebetsi shared her fears of marriage.[2]

Children

Pebetsi has a daughter named Oarabile. She announced in January 2021 that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.[2]

Acting Career

Skeem Saam

She joined Skeem Saam in Season 3. It was her first professional acting role.[1]

Car Accident

Pebetsi Matlaila was involved in a car accident on 26 February 2021. The crash happened while she was trying to flee from hijackers. She took to Instagram to share her near-death experience.

“On Friday night my family and I were involved in a car accident while escaping an attempted hijacking. Besides the shock and minor injuries, everyone involved in the accident survived with no casualties reported. I rejoice and praise God because we’ve been discharged from hospital. We’re still in good health, including the baby. Material things can be replaced but life can be lost in a split second. But mercy said no. God reminded us of His power and protection, even when we’re not aware.”

