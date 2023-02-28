Difference between revisions of "Pedro's Recycling"
Pedro's Recycling, in Waterfalls, collects plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Waterfalls, Harare.
Phone: E, Ngwenya - 0773 609694.
Email: sales@pedros.co.zw; nfo@pedros.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Collect plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard.
2020 - ±3 tons