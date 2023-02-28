Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:14, 28 February 2023

Pedro's Recycling, in Waterfalls, collects plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: Waterfalls, Harare.
Phone: E, Ngwenya - 0773 609694.
Email: sales@pedros.co.zw; info@pedros.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

Collect plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard.

2020 - ±3 tons

