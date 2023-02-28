Difference between revisions of "Pedro's Recycling"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Pedro's Recycling''', in Waterfalls, collects plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' Water...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
'''Address:''' [[Waterfalls]], [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' [[Waterfalls]], [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Phone:''' E, Ngwenya - 0773 609694. <br/>
'''Phone:''' E, Ngwenya - 0773 609694. <br/>
|−
'''Email:''' sales@pedros.co.zw;
|+
'''Email:''' sales@pedros.co.zw; @pedros.co.zw; <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 12:14, 28 February 2023
Pedro's Recycling, in Waterfalls, collects plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Waterfalls, Harare.
Phone: E, Ngwenya - 0773 609694.
Email: sales@pedros.co.zw; info@pedros.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Collect plastic, cans, metal and brown cardboard.
2020 - ±3 tons