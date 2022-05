Sakupwanya said Mayweather Jr made him a brand ambassador of his brand The Money Team (TMT).<ref name="DN">[https://dailynews.co.zw/scott-meets-mayweather-made-brand-ambassador/ Scott meets Mayweather, made brand ambassador], ''Daily News'', Published: May 16, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

Pedzai Sakupwanya told [[The Herald]] that he invited Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr and he agreed to visit Zimbabwe. He said that Mayweather Jr intended to invest in Africa including Zimbabwe.<ref name="Heraldd">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/scott-takes-engagement-to-another-level-meets-mayweather/ Scott takes engagement to another level, meets Mayweather], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 16, 2022, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

On 16 May 2022, images and videos of Sakupwanya with Mayweather Jr were shared on social media. Sakupwanya said he was in Dubai for a series of meetings with potential investors. He also said he had been invited by Floyd Mayweather himself to watch the exhibition fight.

In May 2022, Sakupwanya met American boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr in Dubai. Mayweather was with his former sparring partner Don Moore and were scheduled for their exhibition fight which was later cancelled last minute following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Duatlet Investments according to the report was set to partner with Redwing, a subsidiary of Metallon Corporation domiciled in the UK.<ref name="G">Brenna Matendere, [https://grazersnews.org/archives/217831 Mnangagwa namedropper kicked off gold mine], ''Grazers'', Published: December 3, 2021, Retrieved: December 22, 2021</ref>

In February 2021, [[ZimLive]] reported that Sakupwanya faced arrest after his Betterbrands Mining Company illegally snatched 132 gold mining blocks from Redwing Mine in Penhalonga in connivance with Redwing judicial manager, [[Cecil Madondo]].

Pedzai Sakupwanya popularly known as Scott Kupa is a Zimbabwean gold dealer. In 2020, pictures of Sakupwanya posing with dozens of gold bars went viral on social media with reports at the time saying he was a runner for rich white gold dealers. On 28 March 2022, Sakupwanya was appointed Affirmative Action Group (AAG) President with immediate effect taking over from Mike Chimombe who was relieved of his duties.

Background

Pedzai Sakupwanya was born in Harare where he grew up in the high-density suburb of Mabvuku.[1]

Net Worth

In 2021, Pedzai 'Scott' Sakupwanya's net worth was said to be US$30million.[1]

He owns BetterBrands Jewellery which in 2018 sponsored Emmanuel Bako.[2]

Education & Early Beginnings

He dropped out of school when he was in form 2 and started working as a gardener for a white couple.

The couple that employed him as a gardener operated a gold mine. They offered him an opportunity to work as a runner for them taking gold to the Government. Scott Sakupwanya then decided to branch out on his own.[1]

Businesses

Sakupwanya owns BetterBrands Jewellery and BetterBrands Mining Company.[2]

Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya seen with gold bars and cash in pictures released in 2020

Appointments

In 2021 Scott Kupa was announced as the Chairperson of the Gold Buyers Association of Zimbabwe.[1] On 28 March 2022, he was appointed Affirmative Action Group (AAG) President with immediate effect taking over from Mike Chimombe who was relieved of his duties.

Politics

On 28 July 2021, Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya was named as part of the Resource Mobilisation Committee which was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to raise funds for Zanu-PF’s activities including preparing for the 2023 elections. The committee was chaired by Phillip Chiyangwa. Other members of the committee apart from Pedzai Sakupwanya were, Anthony Pote, Zodwa Mkandla, Tafadzwa Musarara and Evaristo Mudhikwa.[3]

On 26 March 2022, Sakupwanya was voted Mabvuku Ward 21 Councillor as a Zanu-PF candidate.[4]

Alleged Mine Grab

Meeting Floyd Mayweather

In May 2022, Sakupwanya met American boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr in Dubai. Mayweather was with his former sparring partner Don Moore and were scheduled for their exhibition fight which was later cancelled last minute following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

On 16 May 2022, images and videos of Sakupwanya with Mayweather Jr were shared on social media. Sakupwanya said he was in Dubai for a series of meetings with potential investors. He also said he had been invited by Floyd Mayweather himself to watch the exhibition fight.

Pedzai Sakupwanya told The Herald that he invited Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr and he agreed to visit Zimbabwe. He said that Mayweather Jr intended to invest in Africa including Zimbabwe.[7]

Sakupwanya said Mayweather Jr made him a brand ambassador of his brand The Money Team (TMT).[8]

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Scott-Sakupwanya-meets-Floyd-Mayweather.mp4 Scott Sakupwanya meets Floyd Mayweather

Philanthropy

In 2020, Sakupwanya was pictured at State House after donating 100 tonnes of maize meal to Emmerson Mnangagwa to be distributed to vulnerable communities suffering the burden of the Covid-19 pandemic.[5] Scott Sakupwanya is the president of youth empowerment advocacy group, Upfumi Kuvadiki.[9]

Awards

On 29 March 2022, Scott Kupa was awarded with the Best Gold Buyer of the year at the Mining Industry Awards which were held at the State House.[1]

