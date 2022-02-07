In July 2018, Pedzayi Hlukuzo was elected to Ward 19 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 683 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Chimanimani RDC with 683 votes, beating Stephen Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 535 votes. [1]

