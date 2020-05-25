Difference between revisions of "Pedzisai Rodreck Chidziya"

In July 2018, Pedzisai Rodreck Chidziya was elected to Ward 10 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1415 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Mutare RDC with 1415 votes, beating Justin Marange of MDC-Alliance with 951 votes, Denmark Magwenderese, independent with 81 votes and Mwarianesu Mazano of PRC with 55 votes. [1]

