Pedzisai Ruhanya is a Zimbabwean journalist and political commentator. He has written articles for Al Jazeera. Ruhanya is the director of the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI).

Education

He studied journalism, political science, sociology and Human Rights Law at the Universities of Zimbabwe, Essex (UK) and Westminster (UK). He is a former Hubert Humphrey Fellow on International Human Rights Law with the Universities of Minnesota and New York (USA).[1]

