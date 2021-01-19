Ruhanya was the Programs Manager for the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition which he joined in 2004. He coordinated the organization’s activities, including the documentation of human rights abuses and research in comparative human rights violations, promotion, and protection in Southern Africa.<ref name="U">[http://hrlibrary.umn.edu/center/humphrey/2008hfellows.html 2008 - 2009 Humphrey Fellows], ''University of Minnesota '', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>

He studied journalism, political science, sociology and Human Rights Law at the Universities of Zimbabwe, Essex (UK) and Westminster (UK). He is a former Hubert Humphrey Fellow on International Human Rights Law with the Universities of Minnesota and New York (USA).<ref name="A">[https://www.aljazeera.com/author/pedzisai_ruhanya_171121160335364 Pedzisai Ruhanya], ''Al Jazeera '', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref> During his fellowship year at the University of Minnesota, Ruhanya focused on international human rights law and the law of armed conflict.<ref name="U"/>

He studied journalism, political science, sociology and Human Rights Law at the Universities of Zimbabwe, Essex (UK) and Westminster (UK). He is a former Hubert Humphrey Fellow on International Human Rights Law with the Universities of Minnesota and New York (USA).<ref name="A">[https://www.aljazeera.com/author/pedzisai_ruhanya_171121160335364 Pedzisai Ruhanya], ''Al Jazeera'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>

Pedzisai Ruhanya is a Zimbabwean journalist and political commentator. He has written articles for Al Jazeera. Ruhanya is the director of the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI).

Education

He studied journalism, political science, sociology and Human Rights Law at the Universities of Zimbabwe, Essex (UK) and Westminster (UK). He is a former Hubert Humphrey Fellow on International Human Rights Law with the Universities of Minnesota and New York (USA).[1] During his fellowship year at the University of Minnesota, Ruhanya focused on international human rights law and the law of armed conflict.[2]

Career

Ruhanya was the Programs Manager for the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition which he joined in 2004. He coordinated the organization’s activities, including the documentation of human rights abuses and research in comparative human rights violations, promotion, and protection in Southern Africa.[2]