Difference between revisions of "Pedzisai Samanyanga"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Makoni RDC with 2308 votes, beating Brian Pepukai Chihwayi of MDC-Alliance with 684 votes and Farai Beta, independent with 664 votes. [1]

