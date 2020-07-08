Difference between revisions of "Pedzisayi Majoni"

From Pindula
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Nyaminyami RDC]] with 999 votes, beating [[Moses Mussah Masuku]] of MDC-Alliancw with 125 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Nyaminyami RDC]] with 999 votes, beating [[Moses Mussah Masuku]] of MDC-Alliance with 125 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
  
 
==Events==

In July 2018, Pedzisayi Majoni was elected to Ward 11 Nyaminyami RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 999 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Nyaminyami RDC with 999 votes, beating Moses Mussah Masuku of MDC-Alliance with 125 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
