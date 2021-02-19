Difference between revisions of "Pedzisayi Musariri"

Pedzisayi Musariri was one of the 4 prisoners who escaped from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on the morning of 18 August 1997. He escaped along with Stephen Chidhumo, Elias Chauke and Mariko Ngulube. When they escaped, they shot and killed a prison officer.

After escaping, Pedzisayi Musariri was shot and killed by prison officers and Zimbabwe Republic Police support unit officers near the prison.

Chauke was apprehended in the later afternoon of the same day while hiding in a tree.