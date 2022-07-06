Difference between revisions of "Pelandaba"

Pindula

Pelandaba was an electoral constituency in Matabeleland.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 13 204 or 36.85 %

