* [[Canaan Zinothi Moyo]] of Liberty Party of Zimbabwe with 54 votes,

* [[Victor Chipanga]] of UP with 57 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Pelandaba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Pelandaba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Pelandaba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

''' Pelandaba ''' is a suburb of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. It houses [[ Sizane Secondary School ]] , [[ Induba Primary School ]] and the house of late [[ Joshua Nkomo ]] , the former leader of [[ Zimbabwe's African Peoples Union ]] .

Pelandaba is a suburb of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. It houses Sizane Secondary School, Induba Primary School and the house of late Joshua Nkomo, the former leader of Zimbabwe's African Peoples Union.

In '''2007''', the population was almost 30 000.

In '''2007''', the population was almost 30 000.

The suburb proved successful enough in attracting the African elite (including such notables as [[Joshua Nkomo]]), and became "the trendiest black community in Bulawayo"; by '''1957''' its houses rivaled those of expensive white neighborhoods. <ref name="Pelandaba"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pelandaba Pelandaba], Wikipedia, Retrieved: 6 July 2022''</ref>

The suburb proved successful enough in attracting the African elite (including such notables as [[Joshua Nkomo]]), and became "the trendiest black community in Bulawayo"; by '''1957''' its houses rivaled those of expensive white neighborhoods. <ref name="Pelandaba"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pelandaba Pelandaba], Wikipedia, Retrieved: 6 July 2022''</ref>

Pelandaba is a suburb of Bulawayo and was an electoral constituency in Matabeleland.

History

The suburb was built in the 1950s as an "elite African community". The 1930 Land Apportionment Act which designated urban land for whites, meant that land for Pelandaba and Pumula was leased from the city. An economic boom in the early 1950s resulted in jobs and wages (including for blacks) increasing. And labour unrest in the late 1940s showed a more stable social situation was needed - better housing in better neighborhoods.

Bulawayo "grudgingly introduced an African Home Ownership Scheme on a thirty-year leasehold basis". So, residents did not actually own the land on which they built "even the[ir] plushest houses".[1]

J. H. Sobantu (who in the 1930s was "an emerging member of Southern Rhodesia's Westernized African elite"), [2] was one of the chairmen of the residents' association. [3]

The suburb proved successful enough in attracting the African elite (including such notables as Joshua Nkomo), and became "the trendiest black community in Bulawayo"; by 1957 its houses rivaled those of expensive white neighborhoods. [4]

Population/Government

In 2007, the population was almost 30 000.

Joshua Nkomo had a house there.

Pelandaba is a suburb of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. It houses Sizane Secondary School, Induba Primary School and the house of late Joshua Nkomo, the former leader of Zimbabwe's African Peoples Union.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba returned to Parliament:

Joseph Msika of Zanu PF with 10 902 votes,

Christopher Mariga of ZUM with 2 202 votes.

Turnout - 13 204 or 36.85 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba returned to Parliament: