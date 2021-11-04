Difference between revisions of "People's College"
'''People's College''' is an independent and private college which was established in 1983registered with the [[Ministry of Education]]. It offers academic subjects to both Ordinary and Advanced Level pupils, professional and technical courses.
==The Academic Section==
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
|People's College
|Location
|Number 112, Mbuya Nehanda Street, 55 Rezende Street, Harare, 26A Seke Road, Hatfield
Harare
Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province, Zimbabwe, , P.O. Box 112 Mbuya Nehanda. Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|College
|Educational authority
|Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
|Category
|Technical Tertiary Institutions
|Medium of language
|English
|Campus
|Number 112, Mbuya Nehanda Street, 55 Rezende Street, Harare, 26A Seke Road, Hatfield
|Slogan
|Tutors to the nation
|Website
|www
|Contact details:
+263-4-750 669
People's College is an independent and private college which was established in 1983 registered with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. It offers academic subjects to both Ordinary and Advanced Level pupils, professional and technical courses.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
The Academic Section
People's College is a registered Cambridge and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination centre hence pupils are mandated to choose their preferred board to seat for its examinations. They are choices of taking day, evening or weekend classes.
Academic Subjects Offered
- Forms 1-2
- English Language
- Mathematics
- History
- Shona
- Computer Studies
- Geography
- Commerce
- Accounts[1]
- Forms 3-4
- English Language
- Shona
- Mathematics
- Accounts
- Geography
- History
- Accounts
- Economics
- Biology
- Human and Social Biology
- Computer Studies
- Physics
- Religious Studies
- Commerce
- Chemistry
- Integrated Science[1]
- Forms 5-6
Arts Department
- History
- Divinity
- Sociology
- Shona
- Literature in English[1]
Commercials Department
- Business Studies
- Geography
- Accounts
- Economics
- Pure Mathematics[1]
Sciences Department
- Geography
- Computer Science
- Physics
- Pure Mathematics
- Biology
- Chemistry[1]
Professional Courses Offered
The college offers different courses in accordance to different boards. For instance in the Business section, the college offers in accordance with ICM which is considered as the leading professional body for Commercial and Business Development Managers. The colleges also offer LCCI professional courses as well as ABMA courses.[2]
Technical Courses Offered
- Motor Mechanics
- Electrical Engineering
- Garment Construction
- Hairdressing
- Baking and Culinary Arts[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Academic Student's Portal, "People's College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
- ↑ Professional Student Portal, "People's College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
- ↑ Technical Division Portal, "People's College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"