'''People's College''' is an independent and private college which was established in ''' 1983 ''' registered with the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]]. It offers academic subjects to both Ordinary and Advanced Level pupils, professional and technical courses.

The Academic Section

People's College is a registered Cambridge and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination centre hence pupils are mandated to choose their preferred board to seat for its examinations. They are choices of taking day, evening or weekend classes.

Academic Subjects Offered

Forms 1-2

English Language Mathematics History Shona Computer Studies Geography Commerce Accounts[1]

Forms 3-4

English Language Shona Mathematics Accounts Geography History Accounts Economics Biology Human and Social Biology Computer Studies Physics Religious Studies Commerce Chemistry Integrated Science[1]

Forms 5-6

Arts Department

History Divinity Sociology Shona Literature in English[1]

Commercials Department

Business Studies Geography Accounts Economics Pure Mathematics[1]

Sciences Department

Geography Computer Science Physics Pure Mathematics Biology Chemistry[1]

Professional Courses Offered

The college offers different courses in accordance to different boards. For instance in the Business section, the college offers in accordance with ICM which is considered as the leading professional body for Commercial and Business Development Managers. The colleges also offer LCCI professional courses as well as ABMA courses.[2]

Technical Courses Offered

Motor Mechanics Electrical Engineering Garment Construction Hairdressing Baking and Culinary Arts[3]



















