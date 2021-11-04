Pindula

==The Academic Section==
 
==The Academic Section==
Line 299: Line 311:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
{{Reflist}}
 
{{Reflist}}
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]] [[Category:Polytechnics]]
People's College
Location
Number 112, Mbuya Nehanda Street, 55 Rezende Street, Harare, 26A Seke Road, Hatfield
Harare
Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province, Zimbabwe, , P.O. Box 112 Mbuya Nehanda. Harare
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeCollege
Educational authorityMinistry of Higher and Tertiary Education
CategoryTechnical Tertiary Institutions
Medium of languageEnglish
CampusNumber 112, Mbuya Nehanda Street, 55 Rezende Street, Harare, 26A Seke Road, Hatfield
SloganTutors to the nation
Websitewww.peoplescollege.ac.zw
Contact details:
+263-4-750 669


People's College is an independent and private college which was established in 1983 registered with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. It offers academic subjects to both Ordinary and Advanced Level pupils, professional and technical courses.

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com


The Academic Section

People's College is a registered Cambridge and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination centre hence pupils are mandated to choose their preferred board to seat for its examinations. They are choices of taking day, evening or weekend classes.

Academic Subjects Offered

  • Forms 1-2
  1. English Language
  2. Mathematics
  3. History
  4. Shona
  5. Computer Studies
  6. Geography
  7. Commerce
  8. Accounts[1]
  • Forms 3-4
  1. English Language
  2. Shona
  3. Mathematics
  4. Accounts
  5. Geography
  6. History
  7. Accounts
  8. Economics
  9. Biology
  10. Human and Social Biology
  11. Computer Studies
  12. Physics
  13. Religious Studies
  14. Commerce
  15. Chemistry
  16. Integrated Science[1]
  • Forms 5-6

Arts Department

  1. History
  2. Divinity
  3. Sociology
  4. Shona
  5. Literature in English[1]

Commercials Department

  1. Business Studies
  2. Geography
  3. Accounts
  4. Economics
  5. Pure Mathematics[1]

Sciences Department

  1. Geography
  2. Computer Science
  3. Physics
  4. Pure Mathematics
  5. Biology
  6. Chemistry[1]

Professional Courses Offered

The college offers different courses in accordance to different boards. For instance in the Business section, the college offers in accordance with ICM which is considered as the leading professional body for Commercial and Business Development Managers. The colleges also offer LCCI professional courses as well as ABMA courses.[2]

Technical Courses Offered

  1. Motor Mechanics
  2. Electrical Engineering
  3. Garment Construction
  4. Hairdressing
  5. Baking and Culinary Arts[3]






References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Academic Student's Portal, "People's College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
  2. Professional Student Portal, "People's College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
  3. Technical Division Portal, "People's College", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
