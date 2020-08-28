Difference between revisions of "Perlagia Mutyavaviri"

This early success fueled Perlagia's ambition. She tried to develop further and started working with George Mubayi, who encouraged her to work with harder rocks. Perlagia experimented with stones, shapes and styles and developed her own style, with which she won the first prize of the KD Sculpture Prize for young sculptors in 2002.

Perlagia Mutyavaviri

Perlagia Mutyavaviri is a Zimbabwean sculptor.

Background

Perlagia Mutyavaviri was born in 1977 in Harare. At the age of 24 Perlagia Mutyavaviri moved to Chitungwiza and was immediately electrified by the pulsating atmosphere of the sculpting scene there. She was so fascinated by the idea of ​​creating a valuable work of art from rough, unprepossessing stone that she decided to become a sculptor.[1]

Career

She sought out the late Fanizani Akuda, who provided her with tools and rough stones and became her first teacher. She later worked for Sylvester Mubayi. After only six months, she was able to sell one of her first works to a collector.

This early success fueled Perlagia's ambition. She tried to develop further and started working with George Mubayi, who encouraged her to work with harder rocks. Perlagia experimented with stones, shapes and styles and developed her own style, with which she won the first prize of the KD Sculpture Prize for young sculptors in 2002.

Today Perlagia is seen as one of the most promising representatives of the small but expanding community of Zimbabwean female sculptors.

“I think art is seeing and depicting things from a very personal perspective, showing the unimaginable, making the incomprehensible tangible. Art knows no borders. More women should work as sculptors in Zimbabwe. We have so much to say that nobody hears or wants to hear and we could express anything with this art form. We could be the role models for the African woman of tomorrow ”.

Since 2002 Perlagia Mutyavaviri has mainly been working in abstract forms, which for her are more than just lines and shapes. For them it is possible to represent characters, stories and feelings with abstractions. With her sculptures she wants to represent relationships within society and generations and the relationship between men and women.

Exhibitions/Awards

2002 first prize in the KS-Sculpture Competition, Harare

2004 Award as Young Woman sculptor, National Gallery, Harare

2005 Award as Young Woman sculptor, National Gallery, Harare

2005 Artist-in-Residence Afrika Museum, The Netherland

2017 Life In Stone Exhibition Gallery Sur, Carmel, California





