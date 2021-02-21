Persistence Elison Gwanyanya

Persistence Elison Gwanyanya is a Zimbabwean economist, chartered banker, trade finance specialist and founder of Bullion Group. The company, Bullion Group, is made up of Bullion Leaf Zimbabwe, Bullion Leaf Exports, Bullion Commodities International, Bullion Traders International (South Africa), Percycon Global Fund Managers (South Africa) and Percycon Advisory Services.

Education

He attended St Anthony’s High in Zaka, Masvingo.

Career

He started his career in 2006 at Nedbank Zimbabwe (formerly MBCA) as a Graduate Trainee and on completion of the programme in 2007, he was promoted to a managerial position in Corporate and Institutional Banking. He also worked in various management positions in Corporate and Institutional Banking as well as Risk Management, where I got exposed to Economic and Financial Analysis, Trade and Structured Finance as well as Corporate Finance.

Social Responsibility

Gwanyanya, whose focus is availing scholarships for excelling students around the country, said he will always be thankful to God for his life and he will do his best to remember the less privileged including those from his former school St Anthony’s High in Zaka, Masvingo, which laid the foundation to the success he is today.

The scholarship programme targets 100 primary schools and 10 secondary schools with St Anthony’s Primary and Secondary schools becoming the initial beneficiaries. For transparency and accountability, beneficiaries of the initiative are chosen by the school’s administration, while Bullion Group will provide the material, technical and financial support.

Gwanyanya described the schools scholarship drive as supportive of his Bullion Group’s vision to create a sustainable brand which would outlive its founders at the same time contributing towards empowerment of all.[1]













References