Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Peter Banga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Peter Banga<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
m
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 11: Line 11:
 
| pronunciation      =  
 
| pronunciation      =  
 
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
+
| birth_date        =  {{birth date|1963|09|26}}
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| birth_place        =  
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Line 17: Line 17:
 
| disappeared_place  =  
 
| disappeared_place  =  
 
| disappeared_status =  
 
| disappeared_status =  
| death_date        =  {{Death date and age|1963|09|26|2021|11|12}}
+
| death_date        =  {{Death date and age|2021|11|12|1963|09|26}}
 
| death_place        =  
 
| death_place        =  
 
| death_cause        = Undisclosed
 
| death_cause        = Undisclosed
Line 38: Line 38:
 
| organization      =  
 
| organization      =  
 
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| known_for          = Being [[Passion Java]]'s wife
+
| known_for          = Being Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication
 
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 
| style              =  
 
| style              =  
Line 81: Line 81:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Peter Banga''' (26 September 1963-12 November 2021) was a [[Zimbabwean]] media practitioner and Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication.
+
'''Peter Banga''' (26 September 1963-12 November 2021) was a [[Zimbabwean]] media practitioner and [[Harare Polytechnic]] Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication.
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
Line 94: Line 94:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Peter Banga, Peter Banga Harare Poly, Peter Banga death, Peter Banga dead, Peter Banga dies
 
|keywords= Peter Banga, Peter Banga Harare Poly, Peter Banga death, Peter Banga dead, Peter Banga dies
|description=  
+
|description= Peter Banga (26 September 1963-12 November 2021) was a Zimbabwean media practitioner and Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication.
 
|image= Peter Banga.jpeg
 
|image= Peter Banga.jpeg
 
|image_alt= Peter Banga Biography
 
|image_alt= Peter Banga Biography

Latest revision as of 15:22, 12 November 2021

Peter Banga
Peter Banga Biography
Born(1963-09-26)September 26, 1963
DiedNovember 12, 2021(2021-11-12) (aged 58)
Cause of deathUndisclosed
Known forBeing Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication
Spouse(s)Melanie
Children3

Peter Banga (26 September 1963-12 November 2021) was a Zimbabwean media practitioner and Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication.

Death

Banga reportedly passed on in his sleep on 12 November 2021.[1][2]

References

  1. Harare Poly Mass Communication Head, Peter Banga dies, ZBC, Published: November 12, 2021, Retrieved: November 12, 2021
  2. Renowned media practitioner Peter Banga dies, NewsDay, Published: November 12, 2021, Retrieved: November 12, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Peter_Banga&oldid=112190"