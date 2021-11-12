Difference between revisions of "Peter Banga"
Latest revision as of 15:22, 12 November 2021
|Peter Banga
|Born
|September 26, 1963
|Died
|November 12, 2021(aged 58)
|Cause of death
|Undisclosed
|Known for
|Being Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication
|Spouse(s)
|Melanie
|Children
|3
Peter Banga (26 September 1963-12 November 2021) was a Zimbabwean media practitioner and Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication.
Death
Banga reportedly passed on in his sleep on 12 November 2021.[1][2]
References
- ↑ Harare Poly Mass Communication Head, Peter Banga dies, ZBC, Published: November 12, 2021, Retrieved: November 12, 2021
- ↑ Renowned media practitioner Peter Banga dies, NewsDay, Published: November 12, 2021, Retrieved: November 12, 2021