Difference between revisions of "Peter Chibwe Kapala"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Peter Chibwe Kapala | honorific_suffix = | image = Peter Kapala.jpg | image_size =...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 112:
|Line 112:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Peter Chibwe Kapala, Peter Kapala Zambia, Peter Chibwe Kapala Biography, Peter Chibwe Kapala House
|keywords= Peter Chibwe Kapala, Peter Kapala Zambia, Peter Chibwe Kapala Biography, Peter Chibwe Kapala House
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Peter Kapala.jpg
|image= Peter Kapala.jpg
|image_alt= Peter Chibwe Kapala Biography
|image_alt= Peter Chibwe Kapala Biography
Latest revision as of 11:59, 16 September 2021
|Peter Chibwe Kapala
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zambia
|Term
|8 September 2021-Present
|Political party
|United Party for National Development
Peter Chibwe Kapala is a Zambian politician. He was appointed Minister of Energy in September 2021 by Hakainde Hichilema.
House
After his appointment as Minister of Energy, Peter Chibwe Kapala released pictures of his plush home to the public. His place of residence has wildlife on it. Below are the pictures he released as part of the declaration of assets:
Education
Peter Chibwe Kapala is a Registered Engineer (PrEng), a registered consultant with the Association of Consulting Engineers in Zambia (MACEZ) and a Fellow of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (FEIZ). Kapala holds a Masters Degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.[1]
Career
He practised engineering for over 25 years in Zambia and several neighbouring countries. Kapala specializes in structural design of industrial and commercial projects, contract administration, commercial property development and development of technical specifications.
Peter Chibwe Kapala is currently the Chairperson of the Engineers Registration Board (Zambia), and is the former Vice President for the Engineering Institution of Zambia.[1]
Politics
Peter Chibwe Kapala was nominated as an MP and appointed Minister of Energy by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 BRIEF CV: Minister Of Energy, Hon. Peter Kapala, Zambian Watchdog, Published: September 9, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021