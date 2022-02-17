Difference between revisions of "Peter Clever Kwesha"
July 2018, was elected to Ward [[Rusape Town Council]], for MDC Alliance with votes.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
In July 2018, Peter Clever Kwesha was elected to Ward 10 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 916 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Rusape Town Council with 916 votes, beating Phillip Chabanzura Goto of Zanu PF with 277 votes, Rishi Solanky, independent, with 169 votes, and Killian Sahumani of NCA with 30 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022