In July 2018, Peter Clever Kwesha was elected to Ward 10 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 916 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Rusape Town Council with 916 votes, beating Phillip Chabanzura Goto of Zanu PF with 277 votes, Rishi Solanky, independent, with 169 votes, and Killian Sahumani of NCA with 30 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

