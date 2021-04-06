Difference between revisions of "Peter Clever Matiringe"

In July 2018, Peter Clever Matiringe was elected to Ward 10 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1809 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1809 votes, beating Edinah Marimo of Zanu PF with 839 votes, Patson Chidavaenzi, independent with 281 votes, Melbarmore Chakati of ZIPP with 97 votes, Bridget Sukali of PRC with 87 votes, and Pamela Matinha of BZA with 41 votes. [1]

