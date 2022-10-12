Difference between revisions of "Peter Clever Matiringe"

On '''12 October 2022''', Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]] [[July Moyo]] suspended six [[Chitungwiza]] Councillors, [[Lovemore Maiko]], [[Musa Makweza]], [[Kudakwashe John]], [[Chengetai Nyagondo]], [[Richard Chamutsa]], and '''Peter Clever Matiringe'''. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. <ref name=" Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/local-government-minister-moyo-suspends-6-ccc-councillors-in-chitungwiza/ Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

In July 2018, Peter Clever Matiringe was elected to Ward 10 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1809 votes.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1809 votes, beating Edinah Marimo of Zanu PF with 839 votes, Patson Chidavaenzi, independent with 281 votes, Melbarmore Chakati of ZIPP with 97 votes, Bridget Sukali of PRC with 87 votes, and Pamela Matinha of BZA with 41 votes. [1]

Events

On 12 October 2022, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, Lovemore Maiko, Musa Makweza, Kudakwashe John, Chengetai Nyagondo, Richard Chamutsa, and Peter Clever Matiringe. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. [2]

Further Reading

