Peter Haritatos was a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU PF party. Haritatos seved as the member of parliament for Muzvezve, a constituency 150km SW of Harare. [1]

Background

Peter Haritatos moved to Zimbabwe as a boy in the 1950s. [1] Haritatos was born in Greece. His father was a master baker who settled in Kadoma. Peter Haritatos ran Central Bakery and Confectionery, continuing the family tradition.[2]

Political career

In 2013, Peter Haritatos ran for MP for Muzvezve constituency under a Zanu-PF ticket. He won the election, garnering 18,832 votes against MDC-T's 3,029 and MDC 569 votes.[3] Haritatos is also a member of Zanu-PF's central committee, the party's powerful decision making body. He was nominated into the Zanu PF central committee at the Zanu-PF party congress in December without being subjected to an election.[4]

Peter Haritatos was not the only white member of Zanu-PF. Other members include Joshua Sacco, Stuart Comberbach, Timothy Stamps and Denis Norman. Haritatos was reported to be the financier of the Ignatius Chombo faction during the period of factional fights to succeed Robert Mugabe from about 2013. He was accused by party members of abusing his wealth to fan factionalism[4] . Reports in January 2015 said that Zanu PF Kadoma district chairpersons, in a petition to Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Women’s League boss Grace Mugabe, had alleged that Haritatos had links to former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and was plotting Mnangagwa’s downfall.

Resignation

In April 2018, Peter Haritatos said he would not contest for the parliamentary seat in the coming elections.[2]





Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Peter Haritatos was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Peter Haritatos was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$38,000. [5]

Businesses

Peter Haritatos owns a gold mine and a commercial bakery in Zimbabwe.[1]

Pictures

Peter Haritatos sits next to his wife at a Walter Magaya sermon in Harare in 2015.

Campaign poster for 2013 elections

Election posters in Muzvezve, 150km SW of Harare, show Zanu PF candidate Peter Haritatos (left) alongside the winning presidential candidate Robert Mugabe, August 3, 2013.

Death

Peter Haritatos died on 10 July 2021. He succumbed to COVID-19 related complications at St. Anne's Hospital in Harare.

Trivia

Haritatos was also accused by some Zanu-PF members of being racist. [4]











