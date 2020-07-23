<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

Peter Haritatos is not the only white member of Zanu-PF. Other members include [[Joshua Sacco]], [[Stuart Comberbach]], [[Timothy Stamps]] and [[Denis Norman]]. Haritatos was reported to be the financier of the [[Ignatius Chombo]] faction during the period of factional fights to succeed [[Robert Mugabe]] from about 2013. He was accused by party members of abusing his wealth to fan factionalism<ref name="newsday" /> . Reports in January 2015 said that Zanu PF Kadoma district chairpersons, in a petition to Acting President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and Women’s League boss [[Grace Mugabe]], had alleged that Haritatos had links to former Vice-President [[Joice Mujuru]] and was plotting Mnangagwa’s downfall.

He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for Muzvezve.

Haritatos is also a member of Zanu-PF's central committee, the party's powerful decision making body. He was nominated into the Zanu PF central committee at the Zanu-PF party congress in December without being subjected to an election.<ref name="newsday">[http://n-sho.com/clients/amhapp/2015/01/06/knives-out-for-zanu-pf-mp/ Knives out for Zanu PF MP], ''NewsDay, Published:6 Jan 2015, Retrieved: 11 Nov 2015''</ref>

In 2013, Peter Haritatos ran for MP for [[Muzvezve]] constituency under a [[Zanu-PF]] ticket. He won the election, garnering 18,832 votes against MDC-T's 3,029 and MDC 569 votes.<ref>[http://nehandaradio.com/2013/08/03/full-2013-zimbabwe-election-results/ Full 2013 Zimbabwe election results] ''Nehanda Radio, Published: 3 Aug 2013, Retrieved: 11 Nov 2015''</ref>

Peter Haritatos is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the ZANU PF party. Haritatos is currently the member of parliament for Muzvezve, a constituency 150km SW of Harare. [1]

Background

Peter Haritatos, moved to Zimbabwe as a boy in the 1950s. [1]

Political career

In 2013, Peter Haritatos ran for MP for Muzvezve constituency under a Zanu-PF ticket. He won the election, garnering 18,832 votes against MDC-T's 3,029 and MDC 569 votes.[2] Haritatos is also a member of Zanu-PF's central committee, the party's powerful decision making body. He was nominated into the Zanu PF central committee at the Zanu-PF party congress in December without being subjected to an election.[3]

He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for Muzvezve.

Peter Haritatos is not the only white member of Zanu-PF. Other members include Joshua Sacco, Stuart Comberbach, Timothy Stamps and Denis Norman. Haritatos was reported to be the financier of the Ignatius Chombo faction during the period of factional fights to succeed Robert Mugabe from about 2013. He was accused by party members of abusing his wealth to fan factionalism[3] . Reports in January 2015 said that Zanu PF Kadoma district chairpersons, in a petition to Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Women’s League boss Grace Mugabe, had alleged that Haritatos had links to former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and was plotting Mnangagwa’s downfall.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Peter Haritatos was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Peter Haritatos is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$38,000. [4]

Businesses

Peter Haritatos owns a gold mine and a commercial bakery in Zimbabwe.[1]

Pictures

Peter Haritatos sits next to his wife at a Walter Magaya sermon in Harare in 2015.

Campaign poster for 2013 elections

Election posters in Muzvezve, 150km SW of Harare, show Zanu PF candidate Peter Haritatos (left) alongside the winning presidential candidate Robert Mugabe, August 3, 2013.

Trivia

Haritatos was also accused by some Zanu-PF members of being racist. [3]











