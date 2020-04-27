Difference between revisions of "Peter Johns"

Peter Johns
Peter Johns.jpg
Dr. Peter J.
ResidenceUnited Kingdom
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationDJ


Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns used to be a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002.

Death

Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]


References

  1. [1], Twitter, Published: 27 April, 2020, Accessed: 27 April, 2020
