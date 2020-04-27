Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.<ref name="Twitter"> [https://twitter.com/KingJayZim/status/1254854887180910593], ''Twitter, Published: 27 April, 2020, Accessed: 27 April, 2020''</ref>

'''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns used to be a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002.

Death

Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]





References