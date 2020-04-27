| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns used to be a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002.

Death

Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]





References