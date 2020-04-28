Difference between revisions of "Peter Johns"

From Pindula
m
m
Line 17: Line 17:
 
     | disappeared_place  =  
 
     | disappeared_place  =  
 
     | disappeared_status =  
 
     | disappeared_status =  
     | death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
+
     | death_date        =  {{Death date |2020|04|27}} <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 
     | death_place        =  
 
     | death_place        =  
 
     | death_cause        =  
 
     | death_cause        =  
Line 81: Line 81:
 
     }}
 
     }}
  
 
+
'''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002, later moving to the UK.
'''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns used to be a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002.
 
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==

Revision as of 04:10, 28 April 2020

Peter Johns (The Radio Driver)
Peter Johns.jpg
Dr. Peter J.
DiedApril 27, 2020(2020-04-27)
ResidenceRiverside
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationDJ, TV Host
Years active1980 - 2020
EmployerEntrepreneur
OrganizationZBC
Home townArcadia

Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002, later moving to the UK.

Death

Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]


References

  1. [1], Twitter, Published: 27 April, 2020, Accessed: 27 April, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Peter_Johns&oldid=88005"