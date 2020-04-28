Difference between revisions of "Peter Johns"
|Peter Johns (The Radio Driver)
Dr. Peter J.
|Died
|April 27, 2020
|Residence
|Riverside
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|DJ, TV Host
|Years active
|1980 - 2020
|Employer
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|ZBC
|Home town
|Arcadia
Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002, later moving to the UK.
Death
Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]
Peter Johns Pictures