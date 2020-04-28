|description='''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at [[3FM]] Radio Station. In April 2020, Johns died in the UK.

Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at 3FM Radio Station. He left the station in 2002, later moving to the UK.

Death

Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]





