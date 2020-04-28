Difference between revisions of "Peter Johns"
|+
|Peter Johns (The Radio Driver)
Dr. Peter J.
|Died
|April 27, 2020
|Residence
|Riverside
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|DJ, TV Host
|Years active
|1980 - 2020
|Employer
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|ZBC
|Home town
|Arcadia
Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at ZBC's 3FM Radio Station. He also presented the TV music program Coke On The Beat in the late 90s, together with other personalities like Patricia Mabviko. Johns left ZBC in 2002, later moving to the UK.
Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]