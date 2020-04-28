'''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at [[ZBC]]'s [[3FM]] Radio Station where he was known as "The Radio Driver" . He also presented the TV music program [[Coke On The Beat]] in the late 90s, together with other personalities like [[Patricia Mabviko]]. Johns left ZBC in 2002, later moving to the UK.

'''Peter Johns''' was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at [[ZBC]]'s [[3FM]] Radio Station. He also presented the TV music program [[Coke On The Beat]] in the late 90s, together with other personalities like [[Patricia Mabviko]]. Johns left ZBC in 2002, later moving to the UK.

Peter Johns was a Zimbabwean DJ based in the United Kingdom. Johns gained his popularity as a presenter and host of the Midday jam at ZBC's 3FM Radio Station where he was known as "The Radio Driver". He also presented the TV music program Coke On The Beat in the late 90s, together with other personalities like Patricia Mabviko. Johns left ZBC in 2002, later moving to the UK.

Death

Peter Johns died on 27 April 2020 in the UK after having been hospitalised in November 2019.[1]





Peter Johns Pictures

Peter Johns Videos

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Peter_Johns_Coke_on_the_beat.mp4 A video compilation of Peter Johns presenting TV music programs

References